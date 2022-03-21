 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Miami Heat (47-24) @ Philadelphia 76ers (43-27)

Jimmy Butler returns while James Harden and Joel Embiid sit out tonight.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (47-24) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (43-27) at the Wells Fargo Center with tip-off at 7:30pm.

Jimmy Butler returns to the starting lineup after twisting his right ankle on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons during the first half.

For the Sixers, both Joel Embiid (back) and James Harden (injury recovery, left hamstring) will sit on the second night of a home back-to-back set.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Kyle Guy: out (two-way)
  • Gabe Vincent: out (toe)
  • Caleb Martin: questionable (knee)
  • Victor Oladipo: out (back)

PHILADELPHIA:

  • Jaden Springer: out (groin)
  • Joel Embiid: out (back)
  • James Harden: out (injury recovery, left hamstring)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

76ers Position Heat
Tyrese Maxey PG Kyle Lowry
Matisse Thybulle SG Duncan Robinson
Tobias Harris SF Jimmy Butler
Georges Niang PF PJ Tucker
Paul Millsap C Bam Adebayo

