GameThread: Miami Heat (47-24) @ Philadelphia 76ers (43-27)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (47-24) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (43-27) at the Wells Fargo Center with tip-off at 7:30pm.

Jimmy Butler returns to the starting lineup after twisting his right ankle on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons during the first half.

For the Sixers, both Joel Embiid (back) and James Harden (injury recovery, left hamstring) will sit on the second night of a home back-to-back set.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Kyle Guy: out (two-way)

Gabe Vincent: out (toe)

Caleb Martin: questionable (knee)

Victor Oladipo: out (back)

PHILADELPHIA:

Jaden Springer: out (groin)

Joel Embiid: out (back)

James Harden: out (injury recovery, left hamstring)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)