GameThread: Golden State Warriors (47-25) @ Miami Heat (47-25)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (47-25) host the Golden State Warriors (47-25) at the FTX Arena with tip-off at 7:30pm.

Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent are out for the Miami Heat tonight, with Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo all expected to play. Meanwhile the Warriors are resting Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Otto Porter Jr.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Javonte Smart: out (two-way)

Kyle Guy: out (two-way)

Tyler Herro: out (knee)

Gabe Vincent: out

GOLDEN STATE:

Steph Curry: out (foot)

Andre Iguodala: out (back)

James Wiseman: out (knee)

Klay Thompson: out (B2B)

Draymond Green: out (B2B)

Otto Porter Jr.: out (B2B)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)