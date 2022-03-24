Heat sign Mychal Mulder to two-way contract, waive Kyle Guy

The Miami Heat continue to tinker with the roster as the regular season winds down, announcing today that they have signed guard Mychal Mulder to a two-way contract.

Mulder averaging 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 35.1 minutes while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 44.3 percent from three-point range in 10 games with the Heat’s G League affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce. He previously signed with Miami on September 16, 2019, appeared in two preseason games before he was waived on October 15.

He also appeared in 15 games (two starts) with the Orlando Magic and averaged 3.7 points and 1.4 rebounds in 13.0 minutes of action earlier this NBA season. He has played in 82 career NBA games (11 starts) between Orlando and the Golden State Warriors averaging 5.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 14.2 minutes. Across 144 career G League games between the Skyforce and the Windy City Bulls, he’s averaged 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 32.5 minutes.

To make room on the roster, Miami has waived Kyle Guy, who signed a two-way contract on January 17, 2022 after making a name for himself while he was signed to a pair of 10-day contracts on December 30 and January 10. He appeared in 19 games with Miami this season averaging 3.9 points in 9.8 minutes of action while shooting 40 percent from the field and in six games with the Skyforce averaging 15.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 29.4 minutes.