GAME PREVIEW: Heat face Knicks looking to regroup

The Miami Heat (47-26) are coming off of two really bad and disappointing losses to the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors. Both teams were missing multiple All-Stars, and the Heat failed to win either game. And in the midst of it, had a blow-up on their own sideline.

Now, it’s time for them to regroup and get back on track. Miami has their next three games at home beginning with a back-to-back against the Knicks and Nets.

The Knicks are sitting 5 games out of the final play-in spot so their fate is nearly sealed to be back in the lottery after their performance last season. And they are hurting. With Julius Randle questionable, it leaves RJ Barrett the main offensive creator for the team. If Robinson and Randle are both out (they are questionable and missed the last game) then the Heat will be able to get to the paint easier.

However, without them, the Knicks' defense changes and will be able to close out and limit open three-point attempts better. Regardless, this is a game the Heat MUST WIN considering the circumstances. The Bucks are now only 1 game back of the Heat, while the Celtics and 76ers are 1.5 GB of Miami for the top seed in the East.

Regardless of seeding, this team needs to come together and put forth a solid showing for a full game. The Heat are 2-0 against the Knicks this season and this is their final matchup.

Monday 3/25/2022 8:00 PM FTX Arena

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Javonte Smart: out (two-way)

Caleb Martin: questionable (knee)

Tyler Herro: questionable (knee)

Jimmy Butler: questionable (ankle)

PJ Tucker: questionable (knee)

Gabe Vincent: out (toe)

Victor Oladipo: out: (knee)

NEW YORK:

Derrick Rose: out

Cam Reddish: out

Nerlens Noel: out

Julius Randle: questionable (quad)

Mitchell Robinson: questionable (back)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Knicks Position Heat Knicks Position Heat Alec Burks PG Kyle Lowry Evan Fournier SG Duncan Robinson RJ Barrett SF Jimmy Butler Obi Toppin PF PJ Tucker Jericho Sims C Bam Adebayo

ODDS

FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat an 80% chance to win the game.

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

