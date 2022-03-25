 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GameThread: New York Knicks (31-42) @ Miami Heat (47-26)

Tyler Herro remains out for the Heat tonight.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
NBA: Miami Heat at New York Knicks Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (47-26) host the New York Knicks (31-42) at the FTX Arena with tip-off at 8:00pm.

Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent are still out for the Heat tonight. New York is sitting Julius Randle out.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Javonte Smart: out (two-way)
  • Tyler Herro: out (knee)
  • Gabe Vincent: out (toe)
  • Victor Oladipo: out: (knee)

NEW YORK:

  • Derrick Rose: out
  • Cam Reddish: out
  • Nerlens Noel: out
  • Julius Randle: out (quad)
  • Mitchell Robinson: questionable (back)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Knicks Position Heat
Knicks Position Heat
Alec Burks PG Kyle Lowry
Evan Fournier SG Duncan Robinson
RJ Barrett SF Jimmy Butler
Obi Toppin PF PJ Tucker
Jericho Sims C Bam Adebayo

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...