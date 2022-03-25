GameThread: New York Knicks (31-42) @ Miami Heat (47-26)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (47-26) host the New York Knicks (31-42) at the FTX Arena with tip-off at 8:00pm.
Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent are still out for the Heat tonight. New York is sitting Julius Randle out.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Javonte Smart: out (two-way)
- Tyler Herro: out (knee)
- Gabe Vincent: out (toe)
- Victor Oladipo: out: (knee)
NEW YORK:
- Derrick Rose: out
- Cam Reddish: out
- Nerlens Noel: out
- Julius Randle: out (quad)
- Mitchell Robinson: questionable (back)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Knicks
|Position
|Heat
|Knicks
|Position
|Heat
|Alec Burks
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Evan Fournier
|SG
|Duncan Robinson
|RJ Barrett
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Obi Toppin
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Jericho Sims
|C
|Bam Adebayo
Loading comments...