GameThread: New York Knicks (31-42) @ Miami Heat (47-26)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (47-26) host the New York Knicks (31-42) at the FTX Arena with tip-off at 8:00pm.

Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent are still out for the Heat tonight. New York is sitting Julius Randle out.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Javonte Smart: out (two-way)

Tyler Herro: out (knee)

Gabe Vincent: out (toe)

Victor Oladipo: out: (knee)

NEW YORK:

Derrick Rose: out

Cam Reddish: out

Nerlens Noel: out

Julius Randle: out (quad)

Mitchell Robinson: questionable (back)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)