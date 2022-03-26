GameThread: Brooklyn Nets (38-35) @ Miami Heat (47-27)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (47-27) host the Brooklyn Nets (38-35) on Saturday night at the FTX Arena with tip-off at 8:00pm.

Erik Spoelstra will be away from the team for just the third game in his coaching career, due to one of his sons needing a medical procedure.

The Heat tonight are seeking to win for the first time in Spoelstra's absence:

- Mar. 25, 2018, lost: Indiana 113, Miami 107; Birth of first child (Santiago), with Dan Craig coaching.

- Dec. 4, 2019, lost: Boston 112, Miami 93; Birth of second child (Dante), with Craig coaching. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 26, 2022

Gabe Vincent remains out for the Heat, but thankfully for the team he will be the lone player out with all players, including Tyler Herro, previously listed as questionable available to play.

Former Heat guard Goran Dragic returns to action for the Nets, as will Seth Curry.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Javonte Smart: out (two-way)

Mychal Mulder: out (two-way)

Gabe Vincent: out (toe)

BROOKLYN:

Joe Harris (ankle) - out

Ben Simmons (back) - out

LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) - out

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)