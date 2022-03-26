 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Brooklyn Nets (38-35) @ Miami Heat (47-27)

Miami looks to snap a concerning three-game losing streak tonight but will have to do it without Spoelstra.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (47-27) host the Brooklyn Nets (38-35) on Saturday night at the FTX Arena with tip-off at 8:00pm.

Erik Spoelstra will be away from the team for just the third game in his coaching career, due to one of his sons needing a medical procedure.

Gabe Vincent remains out for the Heat, but thankfully for the team he will be the lone player out with all players, including Tyler Herro, previously listed as questionable available to play.

Former Heat guard Goran Dragic returns to action for the Nets, as will Seth Curry.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Javonte Smart: out (two-way)
  • Mychal Mulder: out (two-way)
  • Gabe Vincent: out (toe)

BROOKLYN:

  • Joe Harris (ankle) - out
  • Ben Simmons (back) - out
  • LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) - out

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Nets Position Heat
Kyrie Irving PG Kyle Lowry
Bruce Brown SG Duncan Robinson
Kessler Edwards SF Jimmy Butler
Kevin Durant PF PJ Tucker
Andre Drummond C Bam Adebayo

