GAME PREVIEW: Heat look to get back on track against Kings

The Miami Heat close their four-game homestand against the Sacramento Kings Monday, looking to snap their wretched four-game skid.
Given the circumstances, Miami’s in the midst of its worst stretch of the season at the absolute worst time. Beyond the rotational or X’s and O’s conundrums, they’ve seemingly lost their mojo that’s led them to their success.
Its four straight losses — notching a season high — have come to the Philadelphia 76ers (without Joel Embiid and James Harden), Golden State Warriors (without Draymond Green, Klay Thompson or Stephen Curry), the lottery-bound New York Knicks (without Julius Randle) and a 15-point defeat to the Brooklyn Nets.
Meanwhile, the Kings have earned a pair of consecutive nailbiting victories over the Indiana Pacers (110-109) and the Orlando Magic (114-110; OT) after dropping seven of their previous eight. They haven’t won three straight since they knocked off the Los Angeles Clippers twice and the Magic in early Dec., marking their only three-game win streak of the season.
Sacramento bested Miami in their only other meeting of the season — 115-113 — on Jan. 2. Now-Indiana Pacer guard Buddy Hield led the Kings with 26 points and seven 3s off the bench, while De’Aaron Fox had 24 points on 14-of-15 shooting from the charity stripe. Five Heat players recorded double figures in the losing effort; Omer Yurtseven and Tyler Herro both led Miami with 22 points while Yurtseven added 16 boards in 35 minutes.
ODDS:
- Heat -13.5 (-105)
- O/U: 215 (-110)
- Moneyline: Heat -1000, Kings +650
INACTIVE/INJURIES:
Miami Heat:
- Caleb Martin (knee) - QUESTIONABLE
- Tyler Herro (calf) - QUESTIONABLE
- P.J. Tucker (knee) - QUESTIONABLE
- Gabe Vincent (toe) - QUESTIONABLE
- Mychal Mulder (G-League) - OUT
- Javonte Smart (G-League) - OUT
Sacramento Kings:
- Terence Davis (wrist) - OUT
- Richaun Holmes (personal reasons) - OUT
- De’Aaron Fox (hand) - OUT
- Domantas Sabonis (knee) - OUT
Projected Starters
|KINGS:
|HEAT:
|KINGS:
|HEAT:
|Davion Mitchell
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Justin Holiday
|SG
|Duncan Robinson
|Harrison Barnes
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Trey Lyles
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Damian Jones
|C
|Bam Adebayo
BROADCAST INFO:
TV: Bally Sports Sun
TIME: 7:30 p.m. ET
RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)
Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.
Loading comments...