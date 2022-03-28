GAME PREVIEW: Heat look to get back on track against Kings

The Miami Heat close their four-game homestand against the Sacramento Kings Monday, looking to snap their wretched four-game skid.

Given the circumstances, Miami’s in the midst of its worst stretch of the season at the absolute worst time. Beyond the rotational or X’s and O’s conundrums, they’ve seemingly lost their mojo that’s led them to their success.

Its four straight losses — notching a season high — have come to the Philadelphia 76ers (without Joel Embiid and James Harden), Golden State Warriors (without Draymond Green, Klay Thompson or Stephen Curry), the lottery-bound New York Knicks (without Julius Randle) and a 15-point defeat to the Brooklyn Nets.

Meanwhile, the Kings have earned a pair of consecutive nailbiting victories over the Indiana Pacers (110-109) and the Orlando Magic (114-110; OT) after dropping seven of their previous eight. They haven’t won three straight since they knocked off the Los Angeles Clippers twice and the Magic in early Dec., marking their only three-game win streak of the season.

Sacramento bested Miami in their only other meeting of the season — 115-113 — on Jan. 2. Now-Indiana Pacer guard Buddy Hield led the Kings with 26 points and seven 3s off the bench, while De’Aaron Fox had 24 points on 14-of-15 shooting from the charity stripe. Five Heat players recorded double figures in the losing effort; Omer Yurtseven and Tyler Herro both led Miami with 22 points while Yurtseven added 16 boards in 35 minutes.

Heat -13.5 (-105)

O/U: 215 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat -1000, Kings +650

INACTIVE/INJURIES:

Miami Heat:

Caleb Martin (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Tyler Herro (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

P.J. Tucker (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Gabe Vincent (toe) - QUESTIONABLE

Mychal Mulder (G-League) - OUT

Javonte Smart (G-League) - OUT

Sacramento Kings:

Terence Davis (wrist) - OUT

Richaun Holmes (personal reasons) - OUT

De’Aaron Fox (hand) - OUT

Domantas Sabonis (knee) - OUT

Projected Starters KINGS: HEAT: KINGS: HEAT: Davion Mitchell PG Kyle Lowry Justin Holiday SG Duncan Robinson Harrison Barnes SF Jimmy Butler Trey Lyles PF PJ Tucker Damian Jones C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO:

TV: Bally Sports Sun

TIME: 7:30 p.m. ET

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

