GameThread: Sacramento Kings (27-48) @ Miami Heat (47-28)

The Miami Heat (47-28) host the Sacramento Kings (27-48) on Monday night at the FTX Arena with tip-off at 7:30pm.
Caleb Martin will be held out for tonight’s game, while Tyler Herro, Gabe Vincent and PJ Tucker have been cleared after previously being listed as questionable.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Caleb Martin (knee) - OUT
- Mychal Mulder (G-League) - OUT
- Javonte Smart (G-League) - OUT
SACRAMENTO:
- Terence Davis (wrist) - OUT
- Richaun Holmes (personal reasons) - OUT
- De’Aaron Fox (hand) - OUT
- Domantas Sabonis (knee) - OUT
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Kings
|Position
|Heat
|Davion Mitchell
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Justin Holiday
|SG
|Duncan Robinson
|Harrison Barnes
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Trey Lyles
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Damian Jones
|C
|Bam Adebayo
