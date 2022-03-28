 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Sacramento Kings (27-48) @ Miami Heat (47-28)

Miami is desperate for a win to put an end to their four-game slide.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (47-28) host the Sacramento Kings (27-48) on Monday night at the FTX Arena with tip-off at 7:30pm.

Caleb Martin will be held out for tonight’s game, while Tyler Herro, Gabe Vincent and PJ Tucker have been cleared after previously being listed as questionable.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Caleb Martin (knee) - OUT
  • Mychal Mulder (G-League) - OUT
  • Javonte Smart (G-League) - OUT

SACRAMENTO:

  • Terence Davis (wrist) - OUT
  • Richaun Holmes (personal reasons) - OUT
  • De’Aaron Fox (hand) - OUT
  • Domantas Sabonis (knee) - OUT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Kings Position Heat
Davion Mitchell PG Kyle Lowry
Justin Holiday SG Duncan Robinson
Harrison Barnes SF Jimmy Butler
Trey Lyles PF PJ Tucker
Damian Jones C Bam Adebayo

