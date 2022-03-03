GameThread: Miami Heat (41-22) @ Brooklyn Nets (32-31)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (41-22) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (32-31) tonight at the Barclays Center with tipoff at 7:30pm EST.

Jimmy Butler (toe) and PJ Tucker (knee) are sitting out tonight. Kyle Lowry continues to be away from the team for personal reasons. Caleb Martin (achilles soreness) and Max Strus (shoulder) are available for tonight’s game and will be starting after previously being listed as questionable in the injury list.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee surgery recovery)

Markieff Morris: out (neck)

Jimmy Butler: out (toe)

PJ Tucker: out (knee)

Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)

Javonte Smart: out (two-way)

BROOKLYN:

Kyrie Irving: out (ineligible)

Ben Simmons: out (back)

Joe Harris: out (surgery rehab)

Andre Drummond: probable (knee)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)