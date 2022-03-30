 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Miami Heat (48-28) @ Boston Celtics (47-29)

Caleb Martin is out tonight for the Heat.

By Surya Fernandez
Sacramento Kings v Miami Heat Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (48-28) visit the Boston Celtics (47-29) on Monday night at the FTX Arena with tip-off at 7:30pm.

Caleb Martin will be held out for tonight’s game.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Caleb Martin (Achilles) - OUT
  • Mychal Mulder (G-League) - OUT
  • Javonte Smart (G-League) - OUT

Celtics:

  • Al Horford: day to day (personal)
  • Robert Williams III: out (knee)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Celtics Position Heat
Celtics Position Heat
Marcus Smart PG Kyle Lowry
Jaylen Brown SG Max Strus
Jayson Tatum SF Jimmy Butler
Grant Williams PF PJ Tucker
Al Horford C Bam Adebayo

