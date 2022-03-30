GameThread: Miami Heat (48-28) @ Boston Celtics (47-29)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (48-28) visit the Boston Celtics (47-29) on Monday night at the FTX Arena with tip-off at 7:30pm.

Caleb Martin will be held out for tonight’s game.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Caleb Martin (Achilles) - OUT

Mychal Mulder (G-League) - OUT

Javonte Smart (G-League) - OUT

Celtics:

Al Horford: day to day (personal)

Robert Williams III: out (knee)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)