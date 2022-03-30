GameThread: Miami Heat (48-28) @ Boston Celtics (47-29)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (48-28) visit the Boston Celtics (47-29) on Monday night at the FTX Arena with tip-off at 7:30pm.
Caleb Martin will be held out for tonight’s game.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Caleb Martin (Achilles) - OUT
- Mychal Mulder (G-League) - OUT
- Javonte Smart (G-League) - OUT
Celtics:
- Al Horford: day to day (personal)
- Robert Williams III: out (knee)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Celtics
|Position
|Heat
|Celtics
|Position
|Heat
|Marcus Smart
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Jaylen Brown
|SG
|Max Strus
|Jayson Tatum
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Grant Williams
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Al Horford
|C
|Bam Adebayo
