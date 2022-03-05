GameThread: Philadelphia 76ers (39-23) @ Miami Heat (42-22)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (42-22) host the Philadelphia 76ers (39-23) tonight at the FTX Arena with tipoff at 8:00pm EST.
Kyle Lowry continues to be away from the team for personal reasons. Caleb Martin, Max Strus, PJ Tucker and Jimmy Butler are all expected to play tonight.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo: out (knee surgery recovery)
- Markieff Morris: out (neck)
- Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)
- Javonte Smart: out (two-way)
- Caleb Martin: questionable (Achilles soreness)
- Jimmy Butler: questionable (toe)
- Max Strus: questionable (shoulder)
- PJ Tucker: questionable (knee)
PHILADELPHIA:
- DeAndre Jordan: day-to-day
- James Harden: out (hamstring)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|76ers
|Position
|Heat
|76ers
|Position
|Heat
|Tyrese Maxey
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Shake Milton
|SG
|Duncan Robinson
|Matisse Thybulle
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Tobias Harris
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Joel Embiid
|C
|Bam Adebayo
