 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GameThread: Philadelphia 76ers (39-23) @ Miami Heat (42-22)

James Harden is out tonight.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (42-22) host the Philadelphia 76ers (39-23) tonight at the FTX Arena with tipoff at 8:00pm EST.

Kyle Lowry continues to be away from the team for personal reasons. Caleb Martin, Max Strus, PJ Tucker and Jimmy Butler are all expected to play tonight.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out (knee surgery recovery)
  • Markieff Morris: out (neck)
  • Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)
  • Javonte Smart: out (two-way)
  • Caleb Martin: questionable (Achilles soreness)
  • Jimmy Butler: questionable (toe)
  • Max Strus: questionable (shoulder)
  • PJ Tucker: questionable (knee)

PHILADELPHIA:

  • DeAndre Jordan: day-to-day
  • James Harden: out (hamstring)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

76ers Position Heat
76ers Position Heat
Tyrese Maxey PG Gabe Vincent
Shake Milton SG Duncan Robinson
Matisse Thybulle SF Jimmy Butler
Tobias Harris PF PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid C Bam Adebayo

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...