GameThread: Philadelphia 76ers (39-23) @ Miami Heat (42-22)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (42-22) host the Philadelphia 76ers (39-23) tonight at the FTX Arena with tipoff at 8:00pm EST.

Kyle Lowry continues to be away from the team for personal reasons. Caleb Martin, Max Strus, PJ Tucker and Jimmy Butler are all expected to play tonight.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee surgery recovery)

Markieff Morris: out (neck)

Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)

Javonte Smart: out (two-way)

Caleb Martin: questionable (Achilles soreness)

Jimmy Butler: questionable (toe)

Max Strus: questionable (shoulder)

PJ Tucker: questionable (knee)

PHILADELPHIA:

DeAndre Jordan: day-to-day

James Harden: out (hamstring)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)