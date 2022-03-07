 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Miami Heat (43-22) @ Houston Rockets (16-48)

Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo are expected to play tonight.

By Surya Fernandez
2021-22 Miami Heat Media Day Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat (43-22) host the Houston Rockets (16-48) tonight at the FTX Arena with tipoff at 8:00pm EST.

Not only is Victor Oladipo expected to make his long-anticipated return to the court against his former team, starting point guard Kyle Lowry is also returning to action after missing time due to personal reasons.

Eric Gordon (hamstring) is out for the Rockets

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: questionable (knee surgery recovery)
  • Markieff Morris: out (neck)
  • Kyle Lowry: questionable (personal reasons)
  • Javonte Smart: out (two-way)
  • Caleb Martin: questionable (Achilles soreness)

HOUSTON:

  • Dennis Schroder: out (ankle)
  • Eric Gordon: out (hamstring)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Rockets Position Heat
Rockets Position Heat
Kevin Porter Jr. PG Kyle Lowry
Josh Christopher SG Duncan Robinson
Jalen Green SF Jimmy Butler
Jae'sean Tate PF PJ Tucker
Christian Wood C Bam Adebayo

