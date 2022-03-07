GameThread: Miami Heat (43-22) @ Houston Rockets (16-48)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (43-22) host the Houston Rockets (16-48) tonight at the FTX Arena with tipoff at 8:00pm EST.

Not only is Victor Oladipo expected to make his long-anticipated return to the court against his former team, starting point guard Kyle Lowry is also returning to action after missing time due to personal reasons.

Eric Gordon (hamstring) is out for the Rockets

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: questionable (knee surgery recovery)

Markieff Morris: out (neck)

Kyle Lowry: questionable (personal reasons)

Javonte Smart: out (two-way)

Caleb Martin: questionable (Achilles soreness)

HOUSTON:

Dennis Schroder: out (ankle)

Eric Gordon: out (hamstring)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)