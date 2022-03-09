GAME PREVIEW: Best of East and West matchup when Suns visit Heat

GAME STORY

The last time the Miami Heat (44-22) faced the Phoenix Suns (52-13), Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson combined for 60 points off the bench as the Heat cruised to a 23 point win in Phoenix.

Now, Miami has found themselves on the cusp of being entirely healthy and the Suns are without All-Star point guard Chris Paul. Regardless, the Suns haven’t slown down much, and they picked up a win in Orlando last night.

The Heat welcomed back Victor Oladipo to the lineup on Monday when he scored 11 points and had 4 assists in 15 minutes of action. It’s thought that he will have the same amount of minute distribution in this game, with roughly two 6-8 minute stretches. When he returned, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus were taken out of the rotation, a sacrifice the Oladipo thanked them for after the game.

If Devin Booker is still out (which isn’t certain, he could be available for this game), then the Heat will have a solid chance at winning this one. However, the Suns are not built just around Paul and Booker. They have a solid core of players who know how to score and contribute. DeAndre Ayton is the type of big that will give Bam Adebayo some trouble because of his length.

That’s my KEY MATCHUP for this game. One, the Heat need to limit who gets switched onto Ayton. Sure, Adebayo and probably Tucker can muscle with him, but even Butler and on down are going to be overpowered if they drop the ball into him deep. On the other end of the floor, Bam has to be overly involved in DHOs to see how Ayton responds, because if he plays drop coverage the Heat can burn the Suns.

The Heat are playing well right now, I like their odds in this game regardless of who is playing. This is Miami’s 3rd game of a 7-game homestand.

The ODDS for the game have the Heat at -7.5 on the spread.

Game Details HEAT SUNS HEAT SUNS Wednesday 3/9/2022 7:30 PM FTX Arena ODDS: Heat 72%

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Markieff Morris: out (neck)

Javonte Smart: out (two-way)

Kyle Guy: out (two-way)

Caleb Martin: questionable (Achilles)

PHOENIX:

Chris Paul: out (thumb)

Dario Saric: out (ACL injury)

Frank Kaminsky: out (knee)

Cam Johnson: questionable (quad)

Devin Booker: questionable (H&S Protocols)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Suns Position Heat Suns Position Heat Cameron Payne PG Kyle Lowry Devin Booker SG Duncan Robinson Mikal Bridges SF Jimmy Butler Jae Crowder PF PJ Tucker DeAndre Ayton C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, ESPN

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

