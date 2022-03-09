GameThread: Phoenix Suns (52-13) @ Miami Heat (44-22)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (44-22) host the Phoenix Suns (52-13) tonight at the FTX Arena with tipoff at 7:30pm EST on ESPN.

Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion) is out tonight, with Gabe Vincent starting in his place. Caleb Martin (Achilles soreness) will be available.

Devin Booker is available for the Suns.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Markieff Morris: out (neck)

Jimmy Butler: out (sinus congestion)

Javonte Smart: out (two-way)

Kyle Guy: out (two-way)

PHOENIX:

Chris Paul: out (thumb)

Dario Saric: out (ACL injury)

Frank Kaminsky: out (knee)

Cam Johnson: out (quad)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)