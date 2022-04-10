GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (53-28) @ Orlando Magic (21-60)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (53-28) visit the Orlando Magic (21-60) at the Amway Center with tip-off at 7:00pm.

Bam Adebayo has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols, but is expected to rejoin the team in time for the playoffs. With the final game of the regular season rendered meaningless, coach Erik Spoelstra has chosen to rest several players.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Kyle Lowry: out (rest)

Bam Adebayo: out (COVID protocols)

Jimmy Butler: out (rest)

Tyler Herro: out (rest)

Dewayne Dedmon: out (ankle)

P.J. Tucker: out (calf)

ORLANDO:

Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (wrist)

Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee)

Bol Bol: out (foot)

Cole Anthony: day to day (toe)

Mo Bamba: day to day (ankle)

Franz Wagner: day to day (ankle)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)