 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (53-28) @ Orlando Magic (21-60)

Miami closes out the regular season in Orlando tonight with several players out.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
NBA: Miami Heat at Orlando Magic Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (53-28) visit the Orlando Magic (21-60) at the Amway Center with tip-off at 7:00pm.

Bam Adebayo has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols, but is expected to rejoin the team in time for the playoffs. With the final game of the regular season rendered meaningless, coach Erik Spoelstra has chosen to rest several players.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Kyle Lowry: out (rest)
  • Bam Adebayo: out (COVID protocols)
  • Jimmy Butler: out (rest)
  • Tyler Herro: out (rest)
  • Dewayne Dedmon: out (ankle)
  • P.J. Tucker: out (calf)

ORLANDO:

  • Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (wrist)
  • Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee)
  • Bol Bol: out (foot)
  • Cole Anthony: day to day (toe)
  • Mo Bamba: day to day (ankle)
  • Franz Wagner: day to day (ankle)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Magic Position Heat
Magic Position Heat
Markelle Fultz PG Victor Oladipo
RJ Hampton SG Mychal Mulder
Chuma Okeke SF Duncan Robinson
Moritz Wagner PF Haywood Highsmith
Mo Bamba C Omer Yurtseven

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...