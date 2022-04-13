Adebayo, Tucker expected to be ready for Game 1 of first-round series

After the Charlotte Hornets’ elimination in the play-in tournament Wednesday, the Miami Heat will face either the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Atlanta Hawks when their first round series opens on Easter Sunday at 1 p.m. And though the Heat won’t know their opponent until Friday night, the hope is that two starters will be available when the postseason tips off.

P.J. Tucker, who suffered a calf strain in last Tuesday’s win over the Hornets, told Erik Spoelstra that he intends to be ready for Game 1, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Jackson reported that Tucker wasn’t a full participant in the Heat’s practice Wednesday, but shot on the side.

Jackson also said that the hope remains that Bam Adebayo, who entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols just before Sunday’s regular season finale at the Orlando Magic, will also be ready for Game 1. Back when the NBA restarted the 2019-20 season in the Bubble, Adebayo initially did not join the team because he tested positive.

Adebayo and Tucker are both vital for the Heat on both ends of the floor — as defenders who can switch with ease and players who keep the ball moving offensively.