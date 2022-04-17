 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: First Round, Game 1 - Atlanta Hawks @ Miami Heat

Miami begins their title quest today in the first game of the first round against Atlanta.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at the FTX Arena with tip-off at 1:00pm in Game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoffs first round series.

Our first round series guide and Game 1 preview have everything you need to know about this matchup between the two teams.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • PJ Tucker: probable (calf)

ATLANTA:

  • Lou Williams: out (back)
  • John Collins: questionable (finger, foot)
  • Clint Capela: out (knee)

TV: TNT

Tipoff: 1:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Hawks Position Heat
Hawks Position Heat
Trae Young PG Kyle Lowry
Kevin Huerter SG Max Strus
De'Andre Hunter SF Jimmy Butler
Danilo Gallinari PF PJ Tucker
Onyeka Okongwu C Bam Adebayo

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...