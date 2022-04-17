NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: First Round, Game 1 - Atlanta Hawks @ Miami Heat

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at the FTX Arena with tip-off at 1:00pm in Game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoffs first round series.

Our first round series guide and Game 1 preview have everything you need to know about this matchup between the two teams.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

PJ Tucker: probable (calf)

ATLANTA:

Lou Williams: out (back)

John Collins: questionable (finger, foot)

Clint Capela: out (knee)

TV: TNT

Tipoff: 1:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)