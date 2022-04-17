NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: First Round, Game 1 - Atlanta Hawks @ Miami Heat

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at the FTX Arena with tip-off at 1:00pm in Game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoffs first round series.
Our first round series guide and Game 1 preview have everything you need to know about this matchup between the two teams.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- PJ Tucker: probable (calf)
ATLANTA:
- Lou Williams: out (back)
- John Collins: questionable (finger, foot)
- Clint Capela: out (knee)
TV: TNT
Tipoff: 1:00 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Hawks
|Position
|Heat
|Hawks
|Position
|Heat
|Trae Young
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Kevin Huerter
|SG
|Max Strus
|De'Andre Hunter
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Danilo Gallinari
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Onyeka Okongwu
|C
|Bam Adebayo
