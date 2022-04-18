 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bam Adebayo snubbed again for Defensive Player of the Year

Erik Spoelstra said that he was "stunned."

By Diego Quezada
I wrote a week ago that — based off the NBA media figures who had already released their picks for Defensive Player of the Year — Bam Adebayo appeared to be an underdog to win the award. Now we know that Marcus Smart won the award. Adebayo did not finish in the top three for the award, just as what happened last season.

On the other hand, Tyler Herro was a finalist for the Sixth Man of the Year, and Erik Spoelstra is a finalist for Coach of the Year.

Spoelstra said that he was “stunned” Adebayo is not a finalist. Adebayo himself called it “disrespectful” and said that the snub is at the top of his chip-on-the-shoulder list. He also pointed to the lack of national TV games for the Heat this season as a reason for him not making the cut.

As I said before, the one mark against the Miami Heat’s 2017 first-round pick is the fact that injuries limited him to 56 games played. But Rudy Gobert, who is a finalist for the award after having won it three of the past four seasons, also played 56 games when he won the award in 2018.

