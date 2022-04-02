GAME PREVIEW: Heat visit Bulls in hopes of completing season sweep

GAME STORY

After opening their last road trip of the season with a confidence-boosting victory in Boston, the Miami Heat (49-28) visit the Chicago Bulls (45-32) on Saturday night at the United Center at 8:00pm.

DeMar DeRozan is coming off of a monster 50-point performance, just two points shy of his career high, in Chicago’s 135-130 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. The win boosted their home record to 27-10 and gives them a half-game lead ahead of the sixth-place Toronto Raptors with five games left. Nikola Vucevic, who always plays well against the Heat dating back to his Orlando Magic days, notched 22 points and 14 rebounds while Zach LaVine, who is probable today with a knee injury, scored 21 points.

The two teams meet for the fourth and final time tonight, with the Heat winners of the previous three games: 107-104 on Nov. 27, 118-92 on Dec. 11, and in their last matchup 112-99 on March 1 led by Tyler Herro with 20 points.

Chicago’s win against the Clippers is the third in their last four games, but they are still just 4-6 in their last 10 games while Miami is 5-5. With Lonzo Ball still rehabbing from his arthroscopic knee surgery in January, the Heat must contain DeRozan from having another huge game — with Vucevic and LaVine also dangerous and fully capable of having big performances against Miami. Jimmy Butler will happily accept the tough defensive assignment against DeRozan, but reserves such as Caleb Martin will be called upon as well. Limit those three Bulls players and the Heat should have a solid chance of making it 2-0 on their current road trip.

Game Details HEAT Bulls HEAT Bulls Saturday 4/2/2022 8:00 PM United Center ODDS: Heat 51%

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Javonte Smart: out (two-way)

Caleb Martin: questionable (calf)

Max Strus: questionable (right shoulder contusion)

Gabe Vincent: questionable (toe)

CHICAGO:

Lonzo Ball: out (knee)

Zach LaVine: probable (knee)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Bulls Position Heat Bulls Position Heat Ayo Dosunmu PG Kyle Lowry Alex Caruso SG Max Strus Zach LaVine SF Jimmy Butler DeMar DeRozen PF PJ Tucker Nikola Vucevic C Bam Adebayo

ODDS

FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat an 51% chance to win the game.

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!