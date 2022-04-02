GameThread: Miami Heat (49-28) @ Chicago Bulls (45-32)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (49-28) visit the Chicago Bulls (45-32) on Saturday night at the United Center with tip-off at 8:00pm.

No, your eyes aren’t playing tricks with you — there are no players currently on the Heat’s inactive list. Caleb Martin (calf), Gabe Vincent (toe), Max Strus (shoulder) are all available after previously being listed as questionable on the injury list. Two way players Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart have also returned to the Heat as the G League affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce wraps up the season tonight.

Zach LaVine will play tonight after previously being listed by the Bulls as probable.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat:

none

Bulls:

Lonzo Ball: out (knee)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)