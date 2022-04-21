Trae Young complained about the Heat’s physical play. Bam Adebayo responded.

An NBA playoff series can include action off the court as well as on it. After the Miami Heat’s 115-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2, Trae Young complained that the referees haven’t called fouls in response to physical Heat defense.

"Obviously, we felt we let one slip away, but if the refs are gonna let them be as physical as they are and not call fouls, I mean, it's gonna be hard to really do anything anyway." -- Trae Young



Fouls called tonight:

Hawks - 26

Heat - 24#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/0PJbsEmwiB — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) April 20, 2022

You can see what Young is saying — the Heat are employing the Jordan Rules to limit him. He hopes getting this comment out in his media session will lead the referees to give the Hawks a friendlier whistle in Game 3.

Bam Adebayo responded to Young’s comment Thursday, pointing out that he and P.J. Tucker spent Tuesday night in foul trouble. He could’ve also added Dewayne Dedmon. Foul trouble to Adebayo and Dedmon forced Erik Spoelstra to play Caleb Martin.

NEW: A fresh pack of Heat notes, including Bam responds to Hawks guard Trae Young’s officiating complaint. Herro on what has changed for him; Spoelstra addresses Oladipo and Morris; what Young is shooting against every Heat guy; more: https://t.co/SbnjAvCxCK — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 21, 2022

Now, Young may respond that he’s talking about Gabe Vincent, who has defended him physically. The Heat’s backup point guard has frequently guarded Young for all 94 feet when he’s come into the game. Vincent also is a feisty defender.

There's getting into a stance, and then there's Gabe Vincent pic.twitter.com/Q3aj2V3c4q — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) April 21, 2022

And for his part, Vincent also had his take on Young’s comments.