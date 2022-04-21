 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Trae Young complained about the Heat’s physical play. Bam Adebayo responded.

Adebayo pointed out that he and P.J. Tucker were in foul trouble in Game 2.

By Diego Quezada
Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat - Game Two Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

An NBA playoff series can include action off the court as well as on it. After the Miami Heat’s 115-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2, Trae Young complained that the referees haven’t called fouls in response to physical Heat defense.

You can see what Young is saying — the Heat are employing the Jordan Rules to limit him. He hopes getting this comment out in his media session will lead the referees to give the Hawks a friendlier whistle in Game 3.

Bam Adebayo responded to Young’s comment Thursday, pointing out that he and P.J. Tucker spent Tuesday night in foul trouble. He could’ve also added Dewayne Dedmon. Foul trouble to Adebayo and Dedmon forced Erik Spoelstra to play Caleb Martin.

Now, Young may respond that he’s talking about Gabe Vincent, who has defended him physically. The Heat’s backup point guard has frequently guarded Young for all 94 feet when he’s come into the game. Vincent also is a feisty defender.

And for his part, Vincent also had his take on Young’s comments.

