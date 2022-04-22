NBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND GAME 3 PREVIEW: Heat visit Hawks in Atlanta

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat are hoping to take a commanding 3-0 series lead when they visit the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Miami was fueled by a 45 point, 0 turnover performance by Jimmy Butler in Game 2 and will need some extra juice to secure a win on the road in Atlanta. However, not everyone believes the Atlanta crowd will be a home court advantage. Speaking of this, Atlanta guard Trae Young said, “The regular season, sometimes it’s a lot more Heat fans than Hawks fans. So hopefully we turn that around.”

That’s the spirit #HeatNation — we are hoping to hear some “Let’s Go Heat” chants in the A sometime during this game!

The Series can often take a turn when the visiting team gets a chance to play at home in Game 3 — but we’ve seen the Jazz, Nuggets, Raptors, and Timberwolves all lose a Game 3 at home so far. It’s a matter of who is going to be hungrier. For Miami, not only do they want to win, but they need to get out healthy. We’ve also seen Devin Booker and Khris Middleton come down with potentially series-ending injuries.

The Heat were able to execute their offensive game plan in each of the first two games, scoring 115 points. It seems as though Atlanta hasn’t card to take the Heat out of what they want, Miami’s success will hinge on if they can execute their defensive game plan and continue to make life difficult for Trae Young.

In Game 1, Trae scored only 8 points. In Game 2, he had 10 turnovers. Yet, he blamed the officials.

Game 3 will either signal the end of this series or put some pressure on the Heat to get a split in Atlanta.

First Round Schedule Game Day Date Time (ET) Away Home TV Game Day Date Time (ET) Away Home TV 3 Friday 4/22/2022 7:00 PM Miami Atlanta ESPN 4 Sunday 4/24/2022 7:00 PM Miami Atlanta TNT 5* Tuesday 4/26/2022 7:00 PM Atlanta Miami NBATV 6* Thursday 4/28/2022 TBD Miami Atlanta TBD 7* Saturday 4/30/2022 TBD Atlanta Miami TNT

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Gabe Vincent: probable (toe)

Bam Adebayo: questionable (quad)

Caleb Martin: questionable (ankle)

PJ Tucker:questionable (calf)

Markieff Morris: questionable (hip)

ATLANTA:

Lou Williams: out (back)

Clint Capela: out (knee)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Hawks Position Heat Hawks Position Heat Trae Young PG Kyle Lowry Kevin Huerter SG Max Strus De'Andre Hunter SF Jimmy Butler Danilo Gallinari PF PJ Tucker John Collins C Bam Adebayo

ODDS

FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat a 47% chance to win the game.

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, ESPN

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

