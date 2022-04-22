 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: First Round, Game 3 - Miami Heat @ Atlanta Hawks

Miami looks to take a commanding 3-0 series lead over Atlanta tonight.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Playoffs-Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

UPDATE: The game has been delayed by at least 30 minutes due to a suspicious package outside one of the gates at the State Farm Arena.

The Miami Heat visit the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena Arena with tip-off at 7:00pm in Game 3 of their 2022 NBA Playoffs first round series.

Our first round series guide and Game 3 preview have everything you need to know about this matchup between the two teams.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • None

ATLANTA:

  • Lou Williams: out (back)
  • Clint Capela: out (knee)

TV: ESPN, Bally Sports

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Hawks Position Heat
Trae Young PG Kyle Lowry
Kevin Huerter SG Max Strus
De'Andre Hunter SF Jimmy Butler
Danilo Gallinari PF PJ Tucker
John Collins C Bam Adebayo

