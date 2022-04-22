NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: First Round, Game 3 - Miami Heat @ Atlanta Hawks

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
UPDATE: The game has been delayed by at least 30 minutes due to a suspicious package outside one of the gates at the State Farm Arena.
Suspicious package had been investigated. Some fans not being allowed to their seats at the moment. https://t.co/EEGQ0I0plH— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) April 22, 2022
The Miami Heat visit the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena Arena with tip-off at 7:00pm in Game 3 of their 2022 NBA Playoffs first round series.
Our first round series guide and Game 3 preview have everything you need to know about this matchup between the two teams.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- None
ATLANTA:
- Lou Williams: out (back)
- Clint Capela: out (knee)
TV: ESPN, Bally Sports
Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Hawks
|Position
|Heat
|Hawks
|Position
|Heat
|Trae Young
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Kevin Huerter
|SG
|Max Strus
|De'Andre Hunter
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Danilo Gallinari
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|John Collins
|C
|Bam Adebayo
