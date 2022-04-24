NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: First Round, Game 4 - Miami Heat @ Atlanta Hawks

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat take on the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena Arena on Sunday night with tip-off at 7:00pm in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoffs first round series.

Kyle Lowry has officially been ruled out after sustaining a hamstring injury during the third quarter in Game 3 and will be replaced by Gabe Vincent in the starting lineup. Fortunately for the Hawks, they are welcoming back starting center Clint Capela which means Danilo Gallinari will be sent to the bench.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Kyle Lowry: out (hamstring)

ATLANTA:

Lou Williams: out (back)

TV: TNT, Bally Sports

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)