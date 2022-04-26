Jimmy Butler will miss Game 5 with right knee inflammation

The Heat may very well close out the series against the Atlanta Hawks tonight, but they’ll do so without Jimmy Butler. This afternoon Heat fans were surprised to see Butler out with knee inflammation in his right knee. Knee inflammation is never good and it remains to be seen whether or not it’s tied to some kind of tear or just overuse. It’ll be interesting to see if Miami elects to schedule him for an MRI in the coming days because that would reveal the level of concern.

For comparison's sake Zach LaVine battled knee soreness this season that held him out of games sporadically, prior to the All-Star break, LaVine went to Los Angeles to get his knee drained and receive a cortisone shot. He bounced back quickly averaging 24.0 points, 4.7 assists, and 4.0 rebounds following his missed time.

There is currently no timeline as to when Jimmy will be back, but Heat fans can hope it’ll be sooner than later. The good news? If the Heat wins tonight, Miami won’t have a game until Monday giving him some necessary time to recover. Miami is still without Kyle Lowry, so there will definitely be some major adjustments to the rotation tonight.