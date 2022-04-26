 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: First Round, Game 5 - Atlanta Hawks @ Miami Heat

Miami seeks to close out their series tonight, but will have to do it without Jimmy Butler.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Playoffs-Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at the FTX Arena tonight with tip-off at 7:00pm in Game 5 of their 2022 NBA Playoffs first round series.

Jimmy Butler will join fellow starter Kyle Lowry on the bench as the Heat seek to close out their first round series tonight at home. Victor Oladipo will replace Butler in the starting lineup.

Hawks reserve Bogdan Bogdanovic (sore right knee) is out tonight.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Kyle Lowry: out (hamstring)
  • Jimmy Butler: out (knee inflammation)

ATLANTA:

  • Lou Williams: out (back)
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (sore right knee)

TV: Bally Sports, NBA TV

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Hawks Position Heat
Trae Young PG Victor Oladipo
Kevin Huerter SG Max Strus
De'Andre Hunter SF
John Collins PF PJ Tucker
Clint Capela C Bam Adebayo

