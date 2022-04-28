NBA slaps fines for Butler, Morris Game 5 actions

The Miami Heat may have won Game 5 of their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday night and advanced to the second round. But the NBA doled out fines for two things Jimmy Butler and Markieff Morris — neither of whom played that night — did.

After Max Strus made a 3-pointer during the Heat’s 17-0 second quarter run, Butler thrusted his hips suggestively. The Miami Heat’s official Twitter account posted a clip of it. The NBA deemed it an “obscene gesture” and fined both Butler and the Heat $15,000.

New story: Both Jimmy Butler and the Heat have been fined $15,000 for Butler thrusting his hips suggestively -- and the Heat posting a clip of it to their social media --during Miami's closeout win over Atlanta https://t.co/G0mS0bft9b — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 28, 2022

And then later in the game, De’Andre Hunter stumbled out-of-bounds by the Heat bench after giving up the ball. Markieff Morris then held Hunter, which “prevented Hunter from completely reestablishing himself inbounds as he caught a pass from a teammate” according to the NBA. During the game, the referees assessed Morris with a technical foul. Now, two days after the game, he was fined $25,000.

The NBA keeps fining the Heat. This time it’s Markieff Morris hit with a $25,000 fine for interfering with live game play while on the bench. pic.twitter.com/r5TruUcd4l — Will Manso (@WillManso) April 28, 2022

Both Butler and Morris responded to the news of their fines on social media. Butler encouraged the NBA to announce Tyler Herro as the Sixth Man of the Year — drawing praise from P.J. Tucker, Adebayo and Herro himself. Morris said that luckily he can afford the fine.

So a total of $55,000 in fines to the Heat today, between the organization, Jimmy Butler, and now Markieff Morris



Jimmy Butler has his focus elsewhere



Bam, Tucker, and others agreeing:



Tyler Herro for 6MOY pic.twitter.com/MozVMCwP73 — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) April 28, 2022