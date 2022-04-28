Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers 2022 NBA Playoffs Semifinals schedule released

The Miami Heat have an opponent in the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals now that the Philadelphia 76ers have eliminated the Toronto Raptors after a convincing 132-97 victory in Game 6 on Thursday night.

The No. 1 seeded team in the East continues to have homecourt advantage, with the best-of-seven series against Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and the rest of the Sixers opening Monday night at FTX Arena. Whichever team advances would face the winner of the Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks series that begins on Sunday.

The schedule has dates but no tipoff times just yet, and will be updated as soon as the NBA releases more information.

Second Round Schedule Game Day Date Time (ET) Away Home TV Game Day Date Time (ET) Away Home TV 1 Monday 5/2/2022 TBD Philadelphia Miami TNT 2 Wednesday 5/4/2022 TBD Philadelphia Miami TNT 3 Friday 5/6/2022 TBD Miami Philadelphia ESPN 4 Sunday 5/8/2022 TBD Miami Philadelphia TBD 5* Tuesday 5/10/2022 TBD Philadelphia Miami TNT 6* Thursday 5/12/2022 TBD Miami Philadelphia ESPN 7* Sunday 5/15/2022 TBD Philadelphia Miami TBD

All games in the Conference Semifinals are exclusive national windows and not available for local telecast, but Bally Sports will continue to offer pre and post game coverage on their channel, app and website.