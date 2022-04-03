GameThread: Miami Heat (50-28) @ Toronto Raptors (45-32)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (50-28) take on the Toronto Raptors (45-32) at the Scotiabank Arena with tip-off at 7:00pm.

Coach Erik Spoelstra is sidelined by COVID-19 protocols, while Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Dewayne Dedmon, and Gabe Vincent will all sit out on the second night of a back-to-back set. Chris Quinn will take over coaching duties tonight.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat:

Jimmy Butler: out (rest)

PJ Tucker: out (rest)

Dewayne Dedmon: out (rest)

Gabe Vincent: out (rest)

Raptors:

OG Anunoby: out (thigh)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)