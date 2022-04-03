 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Miami Heat (50-28) @ Toronto Raptors (45-32)

Spoelstra is out due to COVID protocols while Butler is among several players out.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (50-28) take on the Toronto Raptors (45-32) at the Scotiabank Arena with tip-off at 7:00pm.

Coach Erik Spoelstra is sidelined by COVID-19 protocols, while Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Dewayne Dedmon, and Gabe Vincent will all sit out on the second night of a back-to-back set. Chris Quinn will take over coaching duties tonight.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat:

  • Jimmy Butler: out (rest)
  • PJ Tucker: out (rest)
  • Dewayne Dedmon: out (rest)
  • Gabe Vincent: out (rest)

Raptors:

  • OG Anunoby: out (thigh)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Raptors Position Heat
Fred VanVleet PG Kyle Lowry
Gary Trent Jr. SG Max Strus
Scottie Barnes SF Caleb Martin
Pascal Siakam PF Markieff Morris
Khem Birch C Bam Adebayo

