GameThread: Miami Heat (50-28) @ Toronto Raptors (45-32)

The Miami Heat (50-28) take on the Toronto Raptors (45-32) at the Scotiabank Arena with tip-off at 7:00pm.
Coach Erik Spoelstra is sidelined by COVID-19 protocols, while Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Dewayne Dedmon, and Gabe Vincent will all sit out on the second night of a back-to-back set. Chris Quinn will take over coaching duties tonight.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
Heat:
- Jimmy Butler: out (rest)
- PJ Tucker: out (rest)
- Dewayne Dedmon: out (rest)
- Gabe Vincent: out (rest)
Raptors:
- OG Anunoby: out (thigh)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Fred VanVleet
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Gary Trent Jr.
|SG
|Max Strus
|Scottie Barnes
|SF
|Caleb Martin
|Pascal Siakam
|PF
|Markieff Morris
|Khem Birch
|C
|Bam Adebayo
