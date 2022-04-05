GameThread: Charlotte Hornets (40-38) @ Miami Heat (51-28)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (51-28) host on the Charlotte Hornets (40-38) at the FTX Arena with tip-off at 7:30pm.

Coach Erik Spoelstra remains sidelined by COVID-19 protocols, with Chris Quinn taking over coaching duties tonight. Kyle Lowry will rest tonight and Dewayne Dedmon is out with a sprained right ankle.

Gordon Hayward (knee) will not play tonight for the Hornets.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat:

Kyle Lowry: out (rest)

Dewayne Dedmon: out (sprained right ankle)

CHARLOTTE:

Gordon Hayward: out (knee)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)