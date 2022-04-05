GameThread: Charlotte Hornets (40-38) @ Miami Heat (51-28)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (51-28) host on the Charlotte Hornets (40-38) at the FTX Arena with tip-off at 7:30pm.
Coach Erik Spoelstra remains sidelined by COVID-19 protocols, with Chris Quinn taking over coaching duties tonight. Kyle Lowry will rest tonight and Dewayne Dedmon is out with a sprained right ankle.
Gordon Hayward (knee) will not play tonight for the Hornets.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
Heat:
- Kyle Lowry: out (rest)
- Dewayne Dedmon: out (sprained right ankle)
CHARLOTTE:
- Gordon Hayward: out (knee)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Hornets
|Position
|Heat
|Hornets
|Position
|Heat
|LaMelo Ball
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Terry Rozier
|SG
|Max Strus
|PJ Washington
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Miles Bridges
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Mason Plumlee
|C
|Bam Adebayo
