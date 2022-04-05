 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Charlotte Hornets (40-38) @ Miami Heat (51-28)

Lowry will rest tonight, and Miami will be without Spoelstra again.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (51-28) host on the Charlotte Hornets (40-38) at the FTX Arena with tip-off at 7:30pm.

Coach Erik Spoelstra remains sidelined by COVID-19 protocols, with Chris Quinn taking over coaching duties tonight. Kyle Lowry will rest tonight and Dewayne Dedmon is out with a sprained right ankle.

Gordon Hayward (knee) will not play tonight for the Hornets.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat:

  • Kyle Lowry: out (rest)
  • Dewayne Dedmon: out (sprained right ankle)

CHARLOTTE:

  • Gordon Hayward: out (knee)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Hornets Position Heat
Hornets Position Heat
LaMelo Ball PG Gabe Vincent
Terry Rozier SG Max Strus
PJ Washington SF Jimmy Butler
Miles Bridges PF PJ Tucker
Mason Plumlee C Bam Adebayo

