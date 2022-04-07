P.J. Tucker calf strain not considered severe

The Miami Heat have some good news heading into the playoffs — P.J. Tucker’s right calf strain, which he sustained in Tuesday’s win over the Charlotte Hornets, is not considered severe.

Tucker will miss the Heat’s final two regular season games — the home finale against the Atlanta Hawks Friday night and the season finale at the Orlando Magic Sunday. Moreover, Miami won’t open the playoffs until the weekend of April 16 and 17 as teams seeded seventh through 10th face off in the play-in tournament for both conferences. That gives Tucker nearly two weeks before Game 1 of the first-round series.

The 2021 NBA champion has served as the Heat’s starting power forward all season long. During the Heat’s current five-game winning streak, Jimmy Butler has played more as a backup four.

Caleb Martin and Markieff Morris will play in Tucker’s absence for the final two regular season games.

A healthy Tucker is vital to the Heat’s championship aspirations. His defense, screen-setting and rolls to the basket all help Miami go. Having him take and make his patented corner 3s would also buttress the Heat in the playoffs. Tucker shot 45 percent on 3s before the All-Star break, but just 24.2 percent since the break.