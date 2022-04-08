 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Atlanta Hawks (42-38) @ Miami Heat (52-28)

Miami is mostly at full strength in their final home game of the season.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (52-28) host on the Atlanta Hawks (42-38) at the FTX Arena with tip-off at 8:00pm.

Only PJ Tucker and Omer Yurtseven are out tonight for the Heat, who have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat:

  • PJ Tucker: out (calf)
  • Omer Yurtseven: out (illness)

Hawks:

  • Lou Williams : out (low back discomfort)
  • John Collins: out (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Hawks Position Heat
Hawks Position Heat
Trae Young PG Kyle Lowry
Kevin Huerter SG Max Strus
De'Andre Hunter SF Jimmy Butler
Danilo Gallinari PF Caleb Martin
Clint Capela C Bam Adebayo

