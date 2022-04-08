GameThread: Atlanta Hawks (42-38) @ Miami Heat (52-28)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (52-28) host on the Atlanta Hawks (42-38) at the FTX Arena with tip-off at 8:00pm.

Only PJ Tucker and Omer Yurtseven are out tonight for the Heat, who have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat:

PJ Tucker: out (calf)

Omer Yurtseven: out (illness)

Hawks:

Lou Williams : out (low back discomfort)

John Collins: out (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)