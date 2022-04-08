GameThread: Atlanta Hawks (42-38) @ Miami Heat (52-28)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (52-28) host on the Atlanta Hawks (42-38) at the FTX Arena with tip-off at 8:00pm.
Only PJ Tucker and Omer Yurtseven are out tonight for the Heat, who have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
Heat:
- PJ Tucker: out (calf)
- Omer Yurtseven: out (illness)
Hawks:
- Lou Williams : out (low back discomfort)
- John Collins: out (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Hawks
|Position
|Heat
|Trae Young
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Kevin Huerter
|SG
|Max Strus
|De'Andre Hunter
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Danilo Gallinari
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Clint Capela
|C
|Bam Adebayo
