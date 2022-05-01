 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Embiid, Lowry to miss Game 1 of Heat vs. Sixers series

They both are expected to play at some point in the series.

By Diego Quezada
Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

When news broke late Friday night that Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers would be “out indefinitely” with a concussion and orbital fracture, it seemed that he’d miss the entire second-round series. But Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski said that the MVP candidate could return as early as Game 3 or 4.

Before Wojnarowski’s report, Jimmy Butler said that he hoped Embiid would play against his team. Although Butler has voiced his dissatisfaction with the Sixers when he played there during the 2018-19 season, he has remained friends with Embiid.

The Miami Heat will also miss Kyle Lowry, who suffered a hamstring injury in Game 4 of the Heat’s first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, for Game 1. Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reported that there’s optimism Lowry will be able to play in the series.

And as for Butler, he said after practice yesterday that he expects his knee to hold up fine for Game 1 tomorrow night. The Heat’s franchise player missed the Game 5 clincher over the Hawks.

The injuries to Lowry and Embiid will be as big of an issue as any throughout this series. Miami’s defensive game plan will shift dramatically when Embiid returns. Bam Adebayo already said that the Heat would have to double him. And Miami traded for Lowry last off-season to provide leadership in playoff situations.

