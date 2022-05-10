Heat point guard Kyle Lowry was ruled out of Tuesday’s decisive Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers after re-injuring his left hamstring. But Lowry, who combined to average six points on 14 shots over his first two games back from injury, could miss the rest of the series, per the Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang.

Here is what Chiang wrote Tuesday following the ruling of Lowry’s Game 5 injury status:

“Lowry said the following Game 4 that, ‘the goal is to be out there for Game 5.’ But the belief is he may now be forced to miss the second-round rest of the seies as the Heat take a cautious approach with the injury, according to a league source.”

There has yet to be an official update beyond his Tuesday night status. The Heat and Sixers are currently knotted at 2-2 in the best-of-seven showdown.

Lowry reaggravated the injury multiple times in Game 4, noticeably limping and favoring his left hamstring for most of his time on the floor (30 minutes). He first suffered the injury in the third quarter of Game 3 against the Atlanta Hawks, subsequently missing the next four games before returning for Game 3 of this series.

The 6-foot-2 point guard was a minus-11 across those two games, totaling six points, 10 assists (to five turnovers), three steals on 3-of-14 shooting — missing all eight of his 3-point attempts. This postseason, Lowry’s averaged 6.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals — including 8.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 34.8/31.3/80.0 shooting in three contests against the Hawks.

Though he has struggled, Lowry’s absence could be a considerable blow to a Heat team that’s struggled to fashion quality halfcourt offense since Joel Embiid’s return. That said, Miami also shot 14-of-65 from deep over the last two games. That eventually regresses — or, in this case, progresses — back to the mean, right?

Anyway, Gabe Vincent, who’s also struggled finding a rhythm offensively in this series — totaling just 19 points on 29.3 percent shooting, including 2-of-15 from distance — will (likely) start in Lowry’s place. The Heat will also have Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro handle the additional creation opportunities off the bench, as well as Jimmy Butler.