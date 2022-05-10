NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: East Semifinals, Game 5 - Philadelphia 76ers @ Miami Heat

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers at the FTX Arena tonight for Game 5 of their 2022 NBA Playoffs second round round series.

Kyle Lowry is out and his availability for the rest of the series is in question.

The game will air on TNT at 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Kyle Lowry: out (hamstring)

PHILADELPHIA:

Isaiah Joe: out (ankle)

TV: TNT

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)