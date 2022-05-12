NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: East Semifinals, Game 6 - Miami Heat @ Philadelphia 76ers

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat hold a 3-2 series lead when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers tonight at the Wells Fargo Center for Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals.

One more win gets the Heat to the Eastern Conference Finals, another loss returns the series back to Miami for Game 7.

Kyle Lowry continues to sit out and his availability for the rest of the series is in question.

The game will air on ESPN at 7:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Kyle Lowry: out (hamstring)

PHILADELPHIA:

none

TV: ESPN

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)