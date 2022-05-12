GAME RECAP: Heat win Game 6 over the Sixers, advance to East Finals

The Miami Heat were able to put on an impressive and dominant performance in Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers and win the series 4-2. The Heat had a 20 point lead in the fourth and won the game 99-90.

That’s right, the Culture has eliminated the Process.

After a closely battled first half, the Heat pulled away in the 3rd quarter (formerly known as the Turd Quarter) and didn’t look back! They began the 4th with a quick 8-0 run that pushed the lead to 17 points fueled by their defense and it felt like it was over at that point.

The Heat were paced by Jimmy Butler who continued to get what he wanted against the Sixer defense. But they also got another big contribution from Max Strus. Max had another double-double and racked up 20 points and 10 rebounds and 5 assists — impressive!

Here are some key takeaways from the game...

#1 — The Heat won their game with their defense

Just like Jimmy Butler implored them to do after Game 5, the Heat put their hard hats on and outworked the Sixers on both sides of the court. They made life miserable for almost everyone in a Sixers jersey. They couldn’t run an efficient offense and had to rely on isolation basketball for most of their points.

The game plan remained the same even when Embiid hit a couple of outside shots. They kept him mostly out of the paint, and off the free-throw line. James Harden pretty much disappeared in the second half. The Heat’s defense was elite tonight and Bam Adebayo was the focal point of that.

#2 — Jimmy Butler raised his game when they needed him the most.

Heading into the second half, Butler nearly outscored the Sixers in the third quarter. The Heat were up one at halftime and then took an 11-point lead into the fourth because Butler led the way.

He was calm, under control and exactly the time of leadership you want in a moment like this. What a guy! Butler led the Heat with 32 points.

#3 — The Heat were able to spread out and space the Sixers to do what they want on offense.

Timely back cuts, offensive rebounds, spacing, and shot-making were the recipe for success. The Heat really picked the Sixers apart in the second half and it was an amazing performance.

UP NEXT: Eastern Conference Finals

The Heat will await the winner of the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks series (Milwaukee leads 3-2).