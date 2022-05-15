Folks, it’s official.

After the Boston Celtics’ 109-81 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 on Sunday, the Miami Heat and the Celtics will duel in the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in three years. It marks the fifth ever playoff series between the two teams — the Heat took three of those previous four series, which dates back to 2009-10.

Most recently, the Heat downed the Celtics in six games in the 2019-20 bubble playoffs, capped by a 125-113 defeat in Game 6 after Bam Adebayo’s demonstrative 32-point, 14-rebound, five assist effort.

Miami’s currently coming off a 99-90 series-clinching victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, ending the series in six games. The Celtics won their final two games by a combined 41 points after trailing 3-2 in the series against Milwaukee. Their three losses against Milwaukee were their only three losses of the postseason up to this point, sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.

We will dive more into the series in the days ahead, but the Celtics, the league’s best defense in the regular season, are led by two-way star Jayson Tatum, who’s averaging 28.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.3 steals and one block on 43.8/38.6/81.5 shooting splits through 11 games these playoffs.

The Celtics are betting favorites for the series at -160 with the Heat at +130.

Here is the Heat Celtics schedule layout (subject to change):

Heat-Celtics series schedule GAME DATE MATCHUP TIME TV GAME DATE MATCHUP TIME TV Game 1 Tuesday, May 17 Boston @ Miami 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN Game 2 Thursday, May 19 Boston @ Miami 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN Game 3 Saturday, May 21 Miami @ Boston 8:30 p.m. ET ABC Game 4 Monday, May 23 Miami @ Boston 8:30 p.m. ET ABC Game 5* Wednesday, May 25 Boston @ Miami 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN Game 6* Friday, May 27 Miami @ Boston 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN Game 7* Sunday, May 29 Boston @ Miami 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN

* - if necessary

Tuesday. Let’s rock.

Another chapter in the Miami - Boston saga pic.twitter.com/pR9RdQAJlB — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 15, 2022

