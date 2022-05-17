The Miami Heat will host the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

The Celtics knocked off the reigning-champion Milwaukee Bucks in seven games, capped-off by a demonstrative 109-81 victory Sunday; Boston outscored Milwaukee by 54 points from 3-point range — hitting 22 3s (on 55 attempts) to Milwaukee’s four (on 33 attempts....yikes) — and 34 points over the final three quarters.

Grant Williams tied Stephen Curry and Marcus Morris for the most 3-pointers in a Game 7 all-time with seven, finishing with 27 points on 7-of-18 from distance with six boards; Jayson Tatum tallied 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the floor, including 5-of-9 from deep, adding six boards, eight dimes and one block.

The Heat, meanwhile, clinched their second East Finals berth in three seasons Thursday over the Philadelphia 76ers. Jimmy Butler (read more about him more here!) tallied a game-high 32 points, eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and a pair of blocks in the series-clinching nine-point victory.

Butler averaged 27.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals on 51.3/32.1/81.8 shooting splits in the six games against his former team — loudly asking the rhetorical question, “Tobias Harris over me?” after the game.

Boston and Miami were two of the league’s top defenses during the regular season, finishing No. 1 and No. 4 in the NBA in defensive efficiency, respectively. They’ve also been two of the three best defenses in non-garbage-time this postseason, per Cleaning The Glass.

The key to this series will likely be who generates more sustainable offense, as both teams are going to be physical, scrappy and relentless on both ends of the court. There might also be lots of flopping/falling, too, so be aware!

INACTIVE/INJURIES:

MIAMI:

Kyle Lowry (hamstring) - OUT

Caleb Martin (ankle sprain) - QUESTIONABLE

Max Strus (hamstring strain) - QUESTIONABLE

P.J. Tucker (calf strain) - QUESTIONABLE

Gabe Vincent (hamstring strain) - QUESTIONABLE

BOSTON:

Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) - OUT

Marcus Smart (right mid-foot sprain) - QUESTIONABLE

SERIES SCHEDULE:

Heat-Celtics ECF Schedule: GAME DATE MATCHUP TIME TV GAME DATE MATCHUP TIME TV Game 1 Tuesday, May 17 Boston @ Miami 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN Game 2 Thursday, May 19 Boston @ Miami 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN Game 3 Saturday, May 21 Miami @ Boston 8:30 p.m. ET ABC Game 4 Monday, May 23 Miami @ Boston 8:30 p.m. ET ABC Game 5* Wednesday, May 25 Boston @ Miami 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN Game 6* Friday, May 27 Miami @ Boston 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN Game 7* Sunday, May 29 Boston @ Miami 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN

Projected Starters CELTICS: HEAT: CELTICS: HEAT: Marcus Smart PG Gabe Vincent Jaylen Brown SG Max Strus Jayson Tatum SF Jimmy Butler Grant Williams PF PJ Tucker Al Horford C Bam Adebayo

ODDS:

Heat -1.5 (-110)

Total: 204

Moneyline: Celtics +105, Heat -125

OTHER FUN PROPS, AMONG SEVERAL OTHERS, TO POTENTIALLY BET:

P.J. Tucker first basket: Yes (+1100)

Heat -1.5/Under parlay (+260)

Butler and Tucker with 2+ made 3-pointers each (+550)

Adebayo double-double (+140)

Herro over 17.5 points + assists: -120

BROADCAST INFO:

TIME: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

