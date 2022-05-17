NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1 - Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics at the FTX Arena tonight for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals.

Heat point guard Kyle Lowry continues to sit out with a hamstring injury, while Celtics starters Marcus Smart (sprain) and Al Horford (health and safety protocols) will not play either.

The game will air on ESPN at 8:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Kyle Lowry (hamstring) - out

BOSTON:

Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) - out

Marcus Smart (right mid-foot sprain) - out

Al Horford (NBA health and safety protocols) - out

TV: ESPN

Tipoff: 8:30 p.m. EST

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)