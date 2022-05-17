NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1 - Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics at the FTX Arena tonight for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals.
Heat point guard Kyle Lowry continues to sit out with a hamstring injury, while Celtics starters Marcus Smart (sprain) and Al Horford (health and safety protocols) will not play either.
The game will air on ESPN at 8:30pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Kyle Lowry (hamstring) - out
BOSTON:
- Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) - out
- Marcus Smart (right mid-foot sprain) - out
- Al Horford (NBA health and safety protocols) - out
TV: ESPN
Tipoff: 8:30 p.m. EST
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Celtics
|Position
|Heat
|Derrick White
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Jaylen Brown
|SG
|Max Strus
|Grant Williams
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Jayson Tatum
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Daniel Theis
|C
|Bam Adebayo
