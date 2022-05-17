 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1 - Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry, Marcus Smart and Al Horford are all out tonight for Game 1.

By Surya Fernandez
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game One Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics at the FTX Arena tonight for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals.

Heat point guard Kyle Lowry continues to sit out with a hamstring injury, while Celtics starters Marcus Smart (sprain) and Al Horford (health and safety protocols) will not play either.

The game will air on ESPN at 8:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Kyle Lowry (hamstring) - out

BOSTON:

  • Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) - out
  • Marcus Smart (right mid-foot sprain) - out
  • Al Horford (NBA health and safety protocols) - out

TV: ESPN

Tipoff: 8:30 p.m. EST

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Celtics Position Heat
Derrick White PG Gabe Vincent
Jaylen Brown SG Max Strus
Grant Williams SF Jimmy Butler
Jayson Tatum PF PJ Tucker
Daniel Theis C Bam Adebayo

