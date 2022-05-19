NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: Eastern Conference Finals, Game 2 - Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

Holding a 1-0 series lead, the Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics tonight at the FTX Arena for Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals.

Heat point guard Kyle Lowry remains out with a hamstring injury.

Marcus Smart (sprain) returns to the Celtics after missing Game 1, as will Al Horford (health and safety protocols). Boston will be without Derrick White, who left the team to be with his wife for the impending birth of their child.

The game will air on ESPN at 8:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Kyle Lowry (hamstring) - out

BOSTON:

Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) - out

Derrick White (personal reasons) - out

Al Horford (NBA health and safety protocols) - available

Marcus Smart (right mid-foot sprain) - probable

TV: ESPN

Tipoff: 8:30 p.m. EST

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)