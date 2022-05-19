 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: Eastern Conference Finals, Game 2 - Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat

Miami must hold home court tonight to aid their passage to the NBA Finals.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Miami Heat Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

Holding a 1-0 series lead, the Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics tonight at the FTX Arena for Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals.

Heat point guard Kyle Lowry remains out with a hamstring injury.

Marcus Smart (sprain) returns to the Celtics after missing Game 1, as will Al Horford (health and safety protocols). Boston will be without Derrick White, who left the team to be with his wife for the impending birth of their child.

The game will air on ESPN at 8:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Kyle Lowry (hamstring) - out

BOSTON:

  • Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) - out
  • Derrick White (personal reasons) - out
  • Al Horford (NBA health and safety protocols) - available
  • Marcus Smart (right mid-foot sprain) - probable

TV: ESPN

Tipoff: 8:30 p.m. EST

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Celtics Position Heat
Celtics Position Heat
Marcus Smart PG Gabe Vincent
Jaylen Brown SG Max Strus
Jayson Tatum SF Jimmy Butler
Al Horford PF PJ Tucker
Robert Williams III C Bam Adebayo

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...