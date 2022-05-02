Game Preview: Heat take on Sixers at home in Game 1

Game Story:

Injuries will be the key theme of this series between the #1 Miami Heat and the #4 Philadelphia 76ers. With Kyle Lowry and Joel Embiid currently on the shelf dealing with injuries that will keep them out of tonight’s game, both teams are going to have to find ways to adjust. Philly losing an MVP candidate certainly puts Miami in favor of the win tonight, but in the playoffs, anything can happen and Philly is a hard-nosed, well-coached defensive that still has James Harden on its roster. The Heat have also dealt with sickness and recent injuries to their core group since winning Round 1 against Atlanta so it’s fair to say they’re not entirely in prime fighting shape right now. That being said, this should still be a good one.

Series Length:

Without Joel Embiid there has been a lot of discussion as to how long this series will last. Predictions have poured in from media members and bettors alike, saying Miami in five or six but in times like this, it’s worth looking at what Vegas is saying. Looking at DraftKings, they currently see the series going 7 games at +220, with the second-lowest odds at 5 games at +235. Interestingly enough, a series length of 5 games sits ahead of 6 in terms of favor with a series length of six games sitting at +260. Keep in mind these are just bets on the series length and not the series winner. In terms of a winner, DK currently favors the Heat at -350 while Philly stands at +270. You can see more of their odds here.

Probable Starters:

Miami:

Jimmy Butler

Bam Adebayo

P.J Tucker

Max Strus

Gabe Vincent

Philly

Danny Green

Tobias Harris

DeAndre Jordan

Tyrese Maxey

James Harden

Broadcast Info:

Tip-Off: 7:30 PM EST

TV: TNT (Spero Dedes, Grant Hill, Chris Haynes)

Radio: The Ticket 790 AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

Spanish Radio: WRTO Mix 98.3 FM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

