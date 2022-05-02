NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: East Semifinals, Game 1 - Philadelphia 76ers @ Miami Heat

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers at the FTX Arena tonight with tip-off at 7:30pm in Game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoffs second round round series.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Kyle Lowry: out (hamstring)

PHILADELPHIA:

TV: Bally Sports, NBA TV

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)