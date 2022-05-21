Game Preview: Heat look to right the ship in Boston for Game 3

Game Story:

Even Jimmy Butler’s heroics on Thursday night couldn’t make up for Miami’s overall anemic showing on their home floor. After not dropping a home game all postseason, the Heat are in for a challenge and Jimmy won’t be able to do it alone. With the Celtics back to full strength the Heat will need real offensive contributions from Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro if they expect to take this series.

There’s also still no definitive word on if Lowry is ready to go, leaving the Heat without their main facilitator once again. Heat fans have every right to be nervous, but Spo has been in this situation a lot, so Miami should come out punching after getting smacked around on Thursday.

Probable Starters:

Heat

Jimmy Butler

PJ Tucker

Bam Adebayo

Gabe Vincent

Max Strus

Celtics

Jayson Tatum

Marcus Smart

Robert Williams

Jaylen Brown

Al Horford

