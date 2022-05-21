NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: Eastern Conference Finals, Game 3 - Miami Heat @ Boston Celtics

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

With the series tied 1-1, the Miami Heat hit the road to face the Boston Celtics tonight at the TD Garden for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals.

Heat point guard Kyle Lowry has returned after a lengthy absence and will be in the starting lineup, as will PJ Tucker.

While Miami is listing no injuries for tonight, Daniel Theis is replacing Robert Williams III (knee) in Boston’s starting lineup.

The game will air on ABC at 8:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

none

BOSTON:

Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) - out

Robert Williams (left knee soreness) - out

TV: ABC

Tipoff: 8:30 p.m. EST

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)