GAME STORY

The Miami Heat have a chance to take a 3-1 series lead when they will visit the Boston Celtics once again on Monday night for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Miami got a tough win in Game 3 to regain the home-court advantage in the series — building a 26-point first-half lead, and hanging on for a 6-point win.

But it also came at the expense of Jimmy Butler missing the second half due to knee inflammation. Chris Haynes has reported that Butler does intend to play in Game 4. The Game 3 story was how the Heat got physical with Jayson Tatum, holding him to 10 points. On the other end, the Heat exploited the absence of Robert Williams as Bam Adebayo exploded for 31 points.

This game will be even harder, and Miami will have to have all aspects of their game clicking to walk away with a win and a chance to close it out in 5.

The Celtics also have their own injuries to deal with. Marcus Smart had a pretty bad sprain, but was able to finish Game 3. “Marcus has some swelling in his ankle. Took a pretty bad sprain. Finished the game, but he’s gonna feel it a little more today,” Celtics’ coach Udoka said. I wouldn’t be surprised if that swelled up and didn’t allow him to play.

The Celtics will have all the pressure on them to win Game 4.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Tyler Herro: questionable (groin)

Jimmy Butler: questionable (knee)

Max Strus: questionable (hamstring)

PJ Tucker: questionable (knee)

Kyle Lowry: questionable (hamstring)

Gabe Vincent: questionable (knee)

BOSTON:

Jayson Tatum: probable (stinger)

Marcus Smart: questionable (ankle)

Robert Williams III: questionable (knee)

Sam Hauser: out (shoulder)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Celtics Position Heat Celtics Position Heat Marcus Smart PG Gabe Vincent Jaylen Brown SG Max Strus Jayson Tatum SF Jimmy Butler Al Horford PF PJ Tucker Daniel Theis C Bam Adebayo

ODDS (via DRAFTKINGS)

BROADCAST INFO

TV: ABC

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

