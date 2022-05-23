NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: Eastern Conference Finals, Game 4 - Miami Heat @ Boston Celtics

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat will seek a 3-1 series edge when they face the Boston Celtics tonight at the TD Garden for Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals.

Tyler Herro is out tonight for the Heat with a left groin strain, while Marcus Smart will also sit out with a sprained ankle. Robert Williams returns to the starting lineup for Boston.

The game will air on ABC at 8:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Tyler Herro (left groin strain) - out

BOSTON:

Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) - out

Marcus Smart (ankle) - out

TV: ABC

Tipoff: 8:30 p.m. EST

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)