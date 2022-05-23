 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: Eastern Conference Finals, Game 4 - Miami Heat @ Boston Celtics

Miami hopes to get a second win in Boston, but they’ll have to do it without Tyler Herro.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Playoffs-Miami Heat at Boston Celtics Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat will seek a 3-1 series edge when they face the Boston Celtics tonight at the TD Garden for Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals.

Tyler Herro is out tonight for the Heat with a left groin strain, while Marcus Smart will also sit out with a sprained ankle. Robert Williams returns to the starting lineup for Boston.

The game will air on ABC at 8:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Tyler Herro (left groin strain) - out

BOSTON:

  • Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) - out
  • Marcus Smart (ankle) - out

TV: ABC

Tipoff: 8:30 p.m. EST

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Celtics Position Heat
Celtics Position Heat
Derrick White PG Kyle Lowry
Jaylen Brown SG Max Strus
Jayson Tatum SF Jimmy Butler
Al Horford PF PJ Tucker
Robert Williams C Bam Adebayo

