NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: Eastern Conference Finals, Game 4 - Miami Heat @ Boston Celtics

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat will seek a 3-1 series edge when they face the Boston Celtics tonight at the TD Garden for Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals.
Tyler Herro is out tonight for the Heat with a left groin strain, while Marcus Smart will also sit out with a sprained ankle. Robert Williams returns to the starting lineup for Boston.
The game will air on ABC at 8:30pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Tyler Herro (left groin strain) - out
BOSTON:
- Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) - out
- Marcus Smart (ankle) - out
TV: ABC
Tipoff: 8:30 p.m. EST
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Celtics
|Position
|Heat
|Celtics
|Position
|Heat
|Derrick White
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Jaylen Brown
|SG
|Max Strus
|Jayson Tatum
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Al Horford
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Robert Williams
|C
|Bam Adebayo
Loading comments...