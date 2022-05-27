EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS GAME 6 PREVIEW: Heat fight for their season tonight against Celtics

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat get set to take on the Boston Celtics on the road tonight at the TD Garden for Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at 8:30pm EST.

After being embarrassed at home two nights ago in Game 5, Miami still has a chance to save their season with a win tonight for a chance to take it back home for the winner-takes-all Game 7. It will be a tough task, but the top seeded team in the East has proven time and time again this season that they can step up in the face of adversity.

Reinforcements will be needed, and on that front it's hopeful that Tyler Herro will be available to play — though he is still listed as questionable. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra noted on Thursday that the rest of the players on the injury list who played on Wednesday will likely play in Game 6. Interestingly, Jimmy Butler did not appear on the injury list even though he has looked hobbled recently.

Spoelstra basically says ignore injury list, that those who played Wednesday he expects to play Friday. With Herro, who has missed last two with groin strain, he was less committal. Declined to say why Butler is not on injury report (as he seems to be ailing). — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 26, 2022

For Boston, starters Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III are listed as questionable and their status for tonight won’t be announced until before tip-off.

It goes without saying but if the Heat continues to display inept shooting, especially from deep, then they will have no chance on the road. Their defense can keep them in the game, but someone — anyone — needs to show some range, which in turn can help Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo find some easier shots and Bam Adebayo can (hopefully) be a consistent scoring option. If starters like Kyle Lowry and Max Strus can’t get it going early, Spoelstra must utilize one of Miami’s strengths and take advantage of the depth on their bench.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Tyler Herro: questionable (groin)

Max Strus: questionable (hamstring)

PJ Tucker: questionable (knee)

Kyle Lowry: questionable (hamstring)

Gabe Vincent: questionable (knee)

BOSTON:

Marcus Smart: questionable (ankle)

Robert Williams III: questionable (knee)

Sam Hauser: out (shoulder)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Celtics Position Heat Celtics Position Heat Marcus Smart PG Kyle Lowry Jaylen Brown SG Max Strus Jayson Tatum SF Jimmy Butler Al Horford PF PJ Tucker Robert Williams III C Bam Adebayo

ODDS (via DraftKings)

The odds can be found at DraftKings. The Heat are a +8.5 (-110) on the spread and the game is a 201 over/under the line. It’s easy to place bets on DraftKings, click the link at the bottom to get started.

BROADCAST INFO

TV: ESPN

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!

