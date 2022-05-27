NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: Eastern Conference Finals, Game 6 - Miami Heat @ Boston Celtics

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat face off once again versus the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden tonight for Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals.

Heat guard and Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro will continue to sit out with a groin injury, while P.J. Tucker (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) will play after they were previously listed as questionable.

Celtics starters Marcus Smart (sprained ankle) and Robert Williams (knee) are cleared to play.

The game will air on ESPN at 8:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Tyler Herro (groin) - out

BOSTON:

Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) - out

TV: ESPN

Tipoff: 8:30 p.m. EST

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)