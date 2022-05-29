Heat-Celtics news: Everyone available for Heat in Game 7

All hands are now *officially* on deck for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics Sunday night.

The Miami Heat announced Tuesday that guard and sixth man of the year Tyler Herro, who missed the last three games due to a groin injury, will warm with the intention to play, the team announced ahead of Sunday’s contest.

#BOSvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (groin) will warm up with the intent to play in tonight’s Game 7 vs the Celtics. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 29, 2022

When he’s played, he’s struggled, tallying 12.3 points on 39.0 percent shooting and 1-of-14 on 3-pointers. But Herro is one of Miami’s top half-court options, especially against the stout Celtics defense.

Other players on the Heat injury report — Kyle Lowry (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (knee), Gabe Vincent (hamstring) and Max Strus (hamstring) — will also be available, too.

Jimmy Butler, who fashioned together an all-time Game 6 outing — notching 47 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, four steals plus a block on 16-of-29 shooting and 4-of-8 from 3-point range — was not on the injury report once again after battling knee inflammation in his right knee.

The Celtics will also have everyone in their playoff rotation available, with Marcus Smart (ankle) and Robert Williams III (knee) ruled active, the team announced.

#NEBHInjuryReport update:



Marcus Smart - AVAILABLE

Robert Williams - AVAILABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 29, 2022

Buckle up, folks. Let’s rock.

This is a breaking news story. We will update when more information becomes available.